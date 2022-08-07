



ISRO's much delayed and vaunted Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) suffered a setback during its maiden launch today. The first developmental flight SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission took-off at 09:18 am (IST) from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. SSLV-D1 mission which was to launch EOS-02, a 135 kg primary satellite.





SSLV is configured with three solid stages 87 t, 7.7 t and 4.5 t. The satellite insertion into the intended orbit is achieved through a liquid propulsion-based velocity trimming module. The mission also carries AzaadiSAT satellite. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads.





The editor of IDN assumes the error occurred during the coasting phase of the launch