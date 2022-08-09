



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday and assured him that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach the conflict-ravaged country soon.





The two ministers discussed recent developments in Ukraine and their global repercussions.





"Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions. Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon," Jaishankar tweeted.





Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.





Indian Embassy in Ukraine was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13. With effect from May 17, Indian Embassy in Ukraine has restored full operation albeit with reduced strength in consonance with the requirement.





Back in May, India handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising essential medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine.





"The newly appointed Ambassador of India to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising essential medicines and medical equipment to H.E Oleksii Yaremenko, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, in-charge of Humanitarian Aid and EU Integration," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv earlier said in a tweet.





India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on March 1. As per MEA sources, the consignment comprised two tonnes of humanitarian aid including tents, blankets, surgical gloves, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats, tarpaulin and medicines and other relief material.





India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine was sent to Romania by an IAF flight. It was handed over to Romanian authorities or onward transmission to Ukraine.





In March, India provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine and India focuses on supplying more medicines to Ukraine.







