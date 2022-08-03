



China had warned US repeatedly against Pelosi's Taiwan visit





US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight has landed in Taiwan amid warnings by China that the US will have to "pay the price" for it. "Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy," she said in a series of tweets minutes after her arrival.





Tension has gripped world politics with the two superpowers - US and China - resorting to warnings and counter-warnings. China claims Taiwan to be its territory and had warned US repeatedly against Pelosi's Taiwan visit.







