



The Indian Naval Ship, Satpura will be visiting Fiji from September 1-2 as part of a goodwill visit.





The Indian High Commission in Fiji has announced the ship will be open to members of the public on Thursday, September 1 with four slots of tours inside the ship.





The INS Satpura is a stealth frigate with state-of-the-art weapon systems and machinery and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 20 August 2011.





The ship has a displacement of 6300 tonnes, a length of 143 metres, beam of 17 metres and is capable of speed up to 30 knots.





She is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 300 sailors and is equipped with long range surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and an advanced electronic warfare and communication suite.





Medical crew on INS Satpura will also conduct a free health screening camp on Friday September 2 at the Albert Park Pavilion.





Any member of the public interested to benefit from the camp is advised to contact the medical crew on the spot.





Service will be on first come first serve basis.







