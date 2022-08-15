



Islamabad: The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed as 'Black day' as people, political activists and opposition parties showed dissatisfaction with the government.





In North and South Waziristan, people are burning in fore of terrorism since long. The presence of dreaded terror outfits like the Taliban and Islamic State has made their life miserable and Paksitani security agencies have failed to provide them protection.





The Opposition parties continue with their anti-government protests across the country. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan held a big power show in Lahore hockey Stadium for the "Haqeeqi Azadi '' show. On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held a rally from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad Rawalpindi in the name of "Nazria Pakistan conference and Relly".





Imran Khan invited his workers all over Pakistan to join his Lahore Jalsa. PTI supporters also placed screens in different cities including Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to listen to Imran Khan's address.





TLP also organised Nazriya Pakistan March and Conference from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad interchange. For this purpose, TLP workers closed the Faizabad and the Murree road in Rawalpindi.





Due to both parties' Processions, roads in Lahore and the twin cities were blocked for the whole day. Traffic was diverted and people were stuck in for hours.





Imran khan held a huge power show in Lahore to celebrate 75th independence day and emphasis "Real Freedom" once again.





He criticized the other party leaders for corruption and accused them of Slavery for America. But at the same time, Imran khan clarified that he is not Anti America. He wants friendship with U.S. This is the latest sharp switch of Imran Khan from his previous stance regarding the U.S. Previously, Imran Khan accused America of Conspiracy against him and loud to not slavery of America.





He also warned that some people are trying to create clashes between PTI and Army so they should remember that Bengal's largest party and Pakistan army clashes resulted in the Fall of Dhaka.





On Independence day, rather than talking about the unity and development of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again criticised institutions for conspiracy against him.





He accused the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) of rigging the By-Elections in Punjab. Imran khan called CEC a Coward man and he accused him that he couldn't bear a Boot/Shoe on his back, therefore he ganged up with PDM.





Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan had organized a 'Pakistan Ideology March and Conference' regarding the 75th Independence Day.





Before addressing the rally at Faizabad Interchange, the TLP chief led a procession starting from Liaquat Bagh in Islamabad's twin city of Rawalpindi.





A large number of TLP workers and supporters participated in the rally and procession, carrying banners, placards and TLP flags.





Saad Hussain Rizvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has said that "some elements are fooling the country and the nation just for political interests" and those who are asking for forgiveness from the US should have mercy on the people of Pakistan.





He also said that the child has been nurtured and the nation cannot experiment anymore. Soon we will see the spectacle of the twelfth player.





The TLP chief lamented that 'Half of the country is under the spell of torrential rains while politicians are fighting each other and playing 'Jail- Jail'/"Prison - Prison".





In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when some political parties tried to hold events on 75th Independence Day, the local Kashmiris forcibly stopped the event and shouted Azadi or freedom slogans.





