



New Delhi: Stung by the refusal of France, Russia and Sweden to take part in Project 75 India (P75I) and Germany’s non-committal stand, the Defence Ministry has cleared key changes in the tender document issued to allay fears of foreign firms, especially in the context of liability.





Indian Navy vice chief Vice Admiral S.N. Ghormade said Thursday that the Defence Ministry has cleared the responses to some of the queries put forward by the Indian companies and these will be sent out soon.





The P75I, under which six state of art conventional submarines are to be built with air-independent propulsion (AIP) system — which will allow them to remain under water for longer duration — is being pursued under strategic partnership. In this, an Indian shipyard will bid for the project along with a foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM).





However, the Naval Group of France, Rubin Design Bureau of Russia and the SAAB of Sweden have officially informed the Indian Navy of their inability to take part in the programme.





One of the primary reasons why these three firms have withdrawn is the Navy’s insistence on having a proven AIP, a technology which only the Germans and the South Koreans have.





Asked if the concerns addressed include this clause, vice admiral Ghormade said in a press conference that this issue was not raised by the Indian companies.





While he remained tight-lipped about what concerns are being addressed, sources in the defence and security establishment said that the main issue was related to the liability clause.





In the strategic partnership, the Indian firm will own the majority stake, the liability in case of delay in implementation of project, quality and rest lies with the foreign OEM.





Though refusing to elaborate, sources said that this concern has been addressed by the Defence Ministry which has cleared a tripartite liability clause.





On the issue of insistence of proven AIP, the sources said that no changes are being made to that because the Navy cannot go ahead with the project without a proven system.





“You can’t say you will carry out trials at Indian Navy cost and see whether the system is actually working or not. P75I is crucial and cannot be delayed and hence the insistence on proven AIP technology,” a source said.





Other concerns with regard to the timeline of delivery have also been addressed, sources said. Asked if the project will still be pursued under the strategic partnership route, a source said, “At least for now that is the case”.





Russia had last week publicly spoken out against P75I saying that “drastic changes” were needed in the tender for the project for the programme to come through.



