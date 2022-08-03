



Visakhapatnam: USS Frank Cable AS40 (American naval warship), a submarine support vessel arrived in the port city of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.





One of the forward-deployed submarine tenders, the USS Frank Cable, is on a scheduled deployment in the area of operations of the US 7th Fleet to conduct maintenance and support for surface ships and submarines of the US Naval Force that are stationed in the Indo-Pacific region. The naval vessel and its soldiers will visit and interact with local naval officials.





The Emory S-Land class submarine tender, USS Frank Cable is on a week-long visit to Visakhapatnam.





Speaking to ANI, the Public affairs officer of US Navy ship, Jonathan B Trejo said, "The United States is a proud Indo-Pacific nation. We share our vision with our allies in the region and are committed to it. This vision has five core elements including a free and open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient and secure region."





On being asked about how the relationship of the US with India has been evolving, Jonathan said, "Our relationship with India is very dynamic and prosperous right now. The military ties are very strong and are further developing. Additionally, we have great trade and economic relations as well as people-to-people ties. So many US citizens live in India and vice versa. More and more Indian students visit the US and we are proud of that tradition."





Notably, due to the convergence of geopolitical interests and concerns, India and the United States in recent years have pushed ahead with strengthening defence ties. Lately, several high-level visits have taken place between both countries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the US for the fourth India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The Dialogue was preceded by a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden.







