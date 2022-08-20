Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang





Hanoi: Vietnam consistently attaches importance and gives priority to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Minh Vu said at an event marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.





The Embassy of India in Hanoi hosted a reception at Hotel Sheraton on August 15 to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence of India.





Speaking as the Chief Guest at the reception, Minh Vu said, "We stand by India's Act East policy, and support India's relations with ASEAN and India's desire to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council once this organ is expanded."





Minh Vu mentioned that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has developed robustly in all bilateral fields such as politics, defence and security, trade, investment, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, among others.





"We have approved the Joint Statement Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People and have been working closely to implement the Plan of Action for 2021-2023. Aside from the bilateral trade turnover of USD 13.2 billion and over USD 1 billion of investment from India in 2021, our relationship has also recorded many important milestones over the past 50 years."





Minh Vu said that Vietnam and India both take pride in the longstanding traditional bond.





"The sapling of this relationship planted thousands of years ago, has since taken root and flourished through peaceful cultural and religious exchanges. It is a bond that only grows stronger, and stands the test of time."





Speaking about India's achievements in all spheres in the last 75 years, Minh Vu stated that Vietnam fully believes that under the leadership of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and its people will achieve even greater successes and place India among the ranks of global powers.





On the occasion, senior officials from the central government, heads of important organizations, including the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; Ambassadors and representatives of international organisations and representatives from the Indian community in Hanoi were present.







