



Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir has added Mahindra Marksman armoured vehicles to its fleet, reported Hindustan Times.





Forces in Kashmir valley are strengthening bullet-proofing as steel bullets have emerged yet again. As per the report, these advanced bulletproof vehicles will shield CRPF from steel-core bullets and grenades used by militants.





A large number of Mahindra LBPVs have been deployed with CRPF for special duties in the valley. The induction of Mahindra Marksman LBPVs in CRPF comes just days after Tata delivered advanced QRF vehicles to the Indian Army.





Like Mahindra LBPVs, Tata’s QRFVs are also indigenously designed and developed, reads the report.







