



New Delhi: India on Thursday said that some diplomats are also part of the country's technical team that has been deployed to the Embassy in Kabul.





"We have a technical team in Kabul that does have some diplomats. Our focus is on the humanitarian assistance that goes with them. Assisting them is our focus area," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a weekly presser.





In June, India announced that a technical team has been deployed to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid.





"In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our Embassy there," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a release.





The Taliban had welcomed India's decision to return their technical team to its embassy in Kabul to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (lEA) welcomes decision by India to return diplomats & technical team to their embassy in Kabul to continue their relations with the Afghan people and their humanitarian assistance," Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement on Thursday.





"The return of Indian diplomats to Afghanistan and reopening of embassy demonstrates that security is established in the country, & all political and diplomatic rights are respected," the statement added.





The Taliban spokesperson further assured security for all existing embassies in line with international diplomatic practices. "IEA calls on other countries to return to their diplomatic compounds and reopen their embassies," it added.





Indian team visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban. During the visit, an assessment of the security situation was also carried out.





The longstanding links of India with the Afghan society and the development partnership between the two countries including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan will continue to guide the approach going forward, MEA said.





In order to support Afghanistan, various consignments of India's earthquake relief assistance reached Kabul. The consignment has been handed over by the Indian team to support the Afghan nationals affected by the earthquake.





This support was extended after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan claiming more than 1,000 lives. The earthquake struck near the city of Khost in the southeaster part of the country with the most affected areas being in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.





The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.







