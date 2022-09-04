



New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Saturday met German envoy to India Philipp Ackermann and discussed the joint commitment to intensifying the relationship between both countries.





The German envoy thanked Foreign Secretary for receiving him today.





"Thanks for receiving me on a Saturday, @AmbVMKwatra! Discussed our joint commitment to intensifying the Indo-German partnership," Philipp Ackermann tweeted.





India's friendly relations with Hungary continued to grow steadily although the COVID pandemic impacted the pace of activities.





Hungary and India exchanged notes for mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates on 8 October 2021. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India issued a notification to bring this into effect from October 25, 2021.





President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations visited Hungary from September 29 to October 1, 2021.





Apart from meeting Deputy State Secretary Marton Schoberl in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, President ICCR also held a meeting with the Indologists at the Department of India studies of Eotvos Lorand University and delivered a public speech at this University on the topic "India@75: From the past, through the present, to the future."





The 160th Birth Anniversary of Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated in Balatonfured on May 5 2021 which was attended by the Mayor of Balatonfured. Gurudev Tagore had briefly stayed in this city in November 1926.







