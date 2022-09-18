



New Delhi: India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is being held in Delhi to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.





The Foreign Ministers, Finance Ministers, and Trade Ministers of the two countries are participating in the meeting.





Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is also present at the meeting.





Earlier, India on Saturday hosted a high-level Singaporean ministerial delegation to boost cooperation between the two countries.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Min Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran.





Notably, India is hosting the maiden India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), a new ministerial platform between the two countries to boost economic cooperation.





Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is on India's visit from September 17 to 21, in his first official visit to India after holding office.





Wong will be participating in the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in New Delhi on 17 September 2022, together with the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran, said Singapore's Prime Minister's Office in a statement.





The ISMR is a new ministerial platform between Singapore and India which seeks to deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas. Deputy Prime Minister Wong will also meet senior Indian leaders and personalities.





Deputy Prime Minister Wong will travel to Gujarat on September 18, 2022, where he will meet Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and visit Gujarat International Finance City. Deputy Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance.





India and Singapore have a close bilateral relationship based on the convergence of economic and political interests. The economic reforms in India since the early 1990s created a strong basis for cooperation with Singapore, opening up possibilities for a significant presence in each other's economies.





For India, Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting us to the countries of South East Asia since the inception of our Look East Policy in the early 1990s. As pluralistic societies, the two countries share a similar concern about the challenges posed by terrorism and fundamentalism. Therefore, they have found it mutually beneficial to evolve a broad framework of security cooperation.







