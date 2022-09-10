



Abuja: Indian Naval warship INS Tarkash reached Port Lagos in Nigeria on Thursday.





Continuing with her deployment in the Gulf of Guinea, the naval vessel was welcomed by officials of the Nigerian Navy, the High Commission of India and children of the Indian Language School at the largest port of Nigeria, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.









Alongside conducting professional interactions with the Nigerian Navy, the ship will also participate in ports fixtures and social engagements, the Indian Navy said.





Both sides will interact to enhance interoperability, and best practices will be shared between the two nations' navies.





Subsequently, the ship will also be open to visitors, providing an opportunity for the Indian diaspora and locals to interact with her crew.





Earlier on August 15, INS Tarkash hoisted the tiranga at Rio De Janeiro, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.





Notably, Indian and French navies conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French naval ships in the North Atlantic Ocean on July 29 and 30 in which INS Tarkash and French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme carried out a replenishment at sea, followed by cooperative air operations with the maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50, taking part in several mock missile engagements and air defence drills.





Earlier on July 29, INS Tarkash completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage.





According to the Indian Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.





Exercises conducted included man overboard drills, visit board Search and seizure operations, approaches for replenishment at sea, tactical manoeuvres and helicopter cross deck landings.







