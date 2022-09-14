



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A contractor was killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported citing sources.





According to The News International on Monday, the publication said the explosion occurred at the Azam Warsak area in Birmil tehsil in South Waziristan.





The contractor identified as Mohammad Anwar Sulimankhel was allegedly going home in his car when the blast occurred, it said.





District Police Officer (DPO) Khanzeb Khan Mohmand confirmed the attack.





In a separate incident in the province, two students and a teacher were injured after unidentified men lobbed a grenade onto a seminary at Taj Colony on Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan district, Dawn newspaper reported.





Quoting Saddar police station officials, the publication sated that two students and a teacher were injured in the blast.





As per witnesses, the windowpanes of the seminary and nearby buildings shattered when the grenade exploded.





Meanwhile, four members of a family were killed in a gas leak explosion in a house earlier in Multan, Dawn reported.





The explosion had occurred in the house of Mohammad Farooq, resulting in injuries to four of his family members, including his wife, a son, a daughter and a daughter-in-law.





While on Monday, two men were killed and a woman was injured in a gun attack in Mastung, Dawn reported citing officials.







