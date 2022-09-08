



As many as 25 companies, mainly start-ups, with domain specialisation in drones, surveillance, artificial intelligence and manufacturing for defence use showcased their products to Indian Army experts under the “Make in India” initiative at a two-day exhibition organised at Bangalore on September 5 to 6, according to a Defence Ministry statement.





Senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force attended the event which was part of the outreach of the defence services to Indian industry.





“The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to the civil industry to showcase their expertise, emerging technologies and developmental initiatives to support the defence forces,” the statement explained.





Apart from drones of various types some companies also showcased anti-drone defence systems, helmet mounted night vision devices, GPS based vehicle tracking system, unmanned boats and sniper rifles and assault rifles.







