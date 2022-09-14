



New Delhi: The Second India-Vietnam security dialogue at the level of Deputy National Security Advisor was held here on Tuesday.





The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) was led by the Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri and the Ministry of Public Security whereas the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was led by the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang.





An MoU for cooperation was signed between the NSCS and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in 2016 establishing an institutional mechanism between the NSCS and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. The inaugural dialogue was held in April 2018 in Hanoi. Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser visited Vietnam as well as Thailand as part of his visit to the region in April 2015.





During the meeting, both sides had a frank discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest.





Deputy NSA Misri reiterated Prime Minister Modi's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), which focused on a collaborative effort to conserve, sustain and secure the maritime domain.





Moreover, Vietnam has always appreciated India's role in promoting peace and security in the region and in shaping the Indo-Pacific architecture.





The two sides agreed to collaborate and cooperate on issues like counter-terrorism as well. The two sides agreed that coordinated efforts are needed to combat the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the production and trafficking of illegal narcotics and arms in the region.





India also offered to continue to assist Vietnam with capacity-building programs, including providing training to Ministry of Public Security officials in undertaking UN Peace Keeping Missions and also offered to share its expertise and domain knowledge in the field of cyber security.





As two maritime countries, India and Vietnam have an abiding interest in ensuring peace and security in our shared maritime space. Sharing of best practices to combat piracy and illegal fishing was also discussed. The two sides also agreed to actively exchange views in areas such as blue economy, sustainable oceans and marine connectivity.





Deputy Minister Lt General Quang called on National Secretary Adviser and also met Secretary (East), MEA. He will travel to Bodh Gaya during the visit.







