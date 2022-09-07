



Srinagar: Security forces have called off a Shopian operation following a brief gunfight after no fresh contact with the militants was established, official sources said.





A brief gunfight had broken out between militants and security forces in village Baskuchan of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district Monday afternoon during a cordon and a search operation following an input about militant-presence.





As the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering the gunfight, a security official said.





As no fresh contact was established with the militants this morning during the search operation of the area, it is believed the militants might have fled from the spot.





The operation has been called, he added.







