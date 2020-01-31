Activist Tapan Bose while speaking against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jantar Mantar said, “Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them,” reports ANI.

Smita Prakash of ANI pointed out in a tweet that Tapan Bose is the same person who raised doubts regarding the exodus of Kashmiri Pundits and had said, “"That night (in 1990) a massive crackdown was going on, people were not allowed to come out of their homes. So, I find no real evidence to what had happened exactly."

