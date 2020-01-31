‘Pakistan Army And Indian Army Are Alike And Kill Their Own People’, Says Anti-CAA Activist Tapan Bose
Activist Tapan Bose while speaking against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jantar Mantar said, “Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them,” reports ANI.
#WATCH Activist Tapan Bose at Jantar Mantar during anti-CAA/NRC protest: Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them. pic.twitter.com/DaVHms7dWZ— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
He is the same genius who had raised doubts about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He said "That night (in 1990) a massive crackdown was going on, people were not allowed to come out of their homes. So, I find no real evidence to what had happened exactly" https://t.co/tPvI92x835— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 29, 2020
During #Kargil conflict Tapan Bose and his troupe campaigned against #India 's military response to drive out #Pakistan Army intruders.At #ShaheenBagh he says Pakistani Army and Indian Army same-same.I can only repeat, these protests are not about #CAA https://t.co/UFeFZEBsfl
— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 29, 2020
Smita Prakash of ANI pointed out in a tweet that Tapan Bose is the same person who raised doubts regarding the exodus of Kashmiri Pundits and had said, “"That night (in 1990) a massive crackdown was going on, people were not allowed to come out of their homes. So, I find no real evidence to what had happened exactly."
Source>>
Source>>
No comments:
Post a Comment