NEW DELHI: Ahead of Wednesday’s talks on disengagement in east Ladhakh, India used satellite images as well as other photographic evidences to insist that the People’s Liberation Army needs to retreat from at least four patrolling points of the Indian army inside the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government sources told ET.





Old satellite images and other photographs were pulled out from surveillance platforms to demonstrate that PLA's current locations --including at Finger areas covering the Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley -- are a breach of understanding on stated boundary positions in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim which have become flashpoints, the sources said on condition of anonymity.







