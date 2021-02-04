



Elbit Systems display at Aero India 2021 includes a range of solutions which are presented at the Company’s stand and a variety of capabilities showcased at its Indian partner’s stands, among them being munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW), Signal Intelligent (SIGINT), airborne self-protection systems, solutions for rotary and fixed wing aircraft, training and simulation systems as well as communication solutions.





Airborne Munitions: The supersonic Rampage air-to-ground guided missile, the Delilah long-range air-to-ground loitering missile, the GATR laser guided rocket solutions for air-to-ground or ground-to-ground applications, the SLR 70mm 7 tubes helicopter rocket launcher, the LIZARD family of Laser/GPS Guidance Kits general purpose bombs, the MPR 500 multi-purpose rigid penetration and surface attack bomb and Fuses for aerial munitions compatible with modern precision guided bombs such as JDAM, Paveway, LIZARD and hard penetrator warheads.





Airborne Self-Protection Capabilities: The Mini-MUSIC DIRCM system, IR spectral decoy flares, a mini-countermeasure dispenser system and mini-IR decoy flare, the All-in-SMALL EW suite, the UREP Unified Self-Protection Suite for fighter aircraft.





Rotary & Fixed Wing Solutions: Brightnite non-gimbaled enhanced vision system for helicopters, Large Area Panoramic HD Airborne Display, Head Mounted Display and Display and Sight Helmet (DASH).





Training & Simulation Mission Management System: Skybreaker networked multi-cockpit aircraft training centre, Special Mission Aircraft Suite.





Communication Solutions, Data-Links And Search And Rescue Solutions: E-LynX Mobile Tactical Software Defined Radios, StarLite Data-Links, Elad-10 wideband data-link system, Personal Recovery Device (PRD), PRC-648 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) series, ELT 648 variant of the PRC-648 PLB, PRC 434/CS Advanced dual mode long-endurance Personal Rescue Beacon (PRC), Mission Airborne Radio & Computer Software Defined Radio (MARC/SDR).









See Elbit also at the following stands at the show, where it is displaying a variety of systems and solutions:

HAL at Hall E, Stand E 3.3:



AES-212 Head-Up-Display



ALPHA DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES (ADTL) Hall C, Stands C 5.7, C 6.3, C 6.4,:



Mi-17 Indigenized Smart Glass Cockpit Demonstrator SkylarkTM I-LEX Sky-Striker loitering munition in Canister Full drones portfolio AFV solutions RattlerTM GX RattlerTM H HattoriX PLDR Mini coral XACT th 70 E-LynX Family



BHARAT ELECTRONICS (BEL) Hall E, Stands E.3.1, E.3.2, E.3.9, E.4.2:



Indigenous HMDS/HPS – Helmet Mounted Display System for helicopters CoMPASS payload SpectroTM Mini-MusicTM J-MusicTM All-in-Small







