



The console is used in the Boeing-built P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft





Kineco Kaman Composites India has delivered its 600th Mission Crew Workstation (MCW) Console to BAE Systems USA, marking a milestone.





The company is a joint venture between Goa-based Kineco and Kaman Aerospace Group, which is a subsidiary of the US-based Kaman Corporation.





The MCW Consoles are deployed onto the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft built by Boeing.





Kineco Kaman chairman and managing director Shekhar Sardessai said: “Delivery of the 600th MCW Console to BAE is a momentous occasion for the Kineco Kaman team. The support of BAE as a very collaborative customer and Kaman Composites, Vermont as a technology partner has been truly outstanding.





“We owe the extraordinary success on this program to this three-way partnership. The MCW Console and the relationship with BAE Systems are important to the Kineco Kaman team and its partners, Kineco and Kaman. We will strive to build on our past success and work to further cultivate our relationship with BAE Systems.”





BAE Systems provides mission computer system for the P-8A, which is a long-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft.





Kineco Kaman produces advanced composite modules and assemblies for aerospace and defence customers.





Manufacturing activities take place at its aerospace and defence composites centre in Pilerne Industrial Estate, Goa, India.





The firm also supplies parts for India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Advanced Light Helicopter programme and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) satellite and launch vehicle programs.







