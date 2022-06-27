India Offers To Set Up Production Facilities For TEJAS, Choppers In Egypt
India has offered to set up production facilities for the manufacturing of light combat aircraft (LCA) as well as helicopters in Egypt as it pursues export opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa region reported Economic Times.
A series of high-level engagements have taken place with the nation and the Egyptian Air Force chief is expected to visit India in a few days, during which expertise in manufacturing as well as maintenance of aircraft fleet will be showcased.
Sources said the Egyptian Air Force has a requirement of close to 70 light combat jets, with a focus on local production and technology transfer. At present, the nation operates a mixed fleet of US, French and Russian origin jets and has been keen on setting up aeronautical manufacturing facilities.
India Emerges Frontrunner For Malaysian its LCA Requirement
India has emerged as the frontrunner for a Malaysian requirement of light combat aircraft, with a package deal on the table that would include maintenance and spares for the nation's Russian origin Su 30MKK fighter jets.
India has offered an attractive financial package for its TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and has committed that it can keep Malaysia's fleet of Su-30 jets flightworthy, given the vast spares reserve and technical expertise available with HAL.
Senior teams from the Malaysian air force have visited India in the past to discuss the proposal. India is also offering to create a full maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for the LCA fleet in Malaysia to ensure a high rate of availability.
