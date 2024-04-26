



New Delhi: Furthering multilevel defence ties, from government to industry, is at the heart of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan’s ongoing official visit to France.





The general’s tour follows reciprocatory visits by the countries’ premiers, who were invited to each other’s key events in the last one year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honour at the French National Day on 14 July 2023, followed by President Emmanuel Macron returning the favour at this year’s Republic Day.





During the trip, General Chauhan interacted with the senior civil and military leadership of France. He also met with his French counterpart, CDS General Thierry Burkhard, the chief of the National Institute for Higher Defence Studies and Director General, Armament.





The Indian CDS also went to see the French Space Command — a formation of the French Air and Space Force, dealing with space issues.





General Chauhan will further interact with a few defence industries in France, including the Safran Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation. Indian defence forces already use equipment and weapon systems developed by these companies.





India Largest Importer of French Equipment



India’s cooperation with the French industry has grown manifold in recent times. According to a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in March, India was the largest single recipient of French arms exports, which accounted for nearly 30 percent.





While India’s Air Force already operates the Rafale fighter jets, the Navy is buying the Rafale Marines from Dassault Aviation to enhance its aircraft carrier capabilities. The naval forces also operate six Scorpene-class submarines built by the Mazagon Docks Ltd (MDL) and the Naval Group of France. In a follow-on deal, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared the proposal for three additional Scorpene-class submarines. Once the contract is signed, the construction will start at MDL in Mumbai.





Safran and HAL last October signed an MoU for the development of industrial cooperation. Under the terms of the MoU, HAL will produce LEAP engine parts for Safran Aircraft Engines in its facilities in Bangalore, according to a statement.





In July, 2023, Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) decided to set up their new joint venture in Bengaluru. In a statement, Safran said the company would be dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines.





India and France are also collaborating on the fighter jet engine Shakti which seeks to power the Dhruv helicopters.





There are plans to add maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) for Rafale engines, and a comprehensive helicopter partnership with a joint venture for Indian multi-role helicopter engine between HAL and Safran.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the French Directorate General of Armament (DGA) intend to cooperate and conclude an arrangement MoU for other projects, as per the India-France joint statement.





Another addition to the military cooperation between India and France has been the Strategic Space Dialogue. In March, the second edition of this was held in New Delhi. The inaugural India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was in Paris in June 2023. Last month, India also participated as an observer to France’s flagship military space exercise, AsterX.





During President Macron’s January visit, the two countries agreed to “intensify their cooperation in the Southwest Indian Ocean, building on the joint surveillance missions carried out from the French island territory of La Reunion in 2020 and 2022”, the joint statement said. The leaders also agreed on extending these interactions to India’s maritime neighbourhood. These interchanges may contribute to securing strategic sea lanes of communication.





Camaraderie of Defence Forces





India and France have seen cooperation among defence forces in recent times. In February, the Indian Navy conducted exercise MILAN-24, where 50 countries including France, took part with its maritime patrol aircraft. The French Navy ships are set to conduct training at sea with the Indian Navy as part of the forthcoming Indo-Pacific deployment.





Next month, the Indian and French armies are set to hold a bilateral exercise in Meghalaya, which will focus on counter-terror operations. The French contingent participating in the exercise will include more than 90 troops.





Further, in August, French air and space forces will also take part in India’s multi-nation exercise, Tarang Shakti. French Rafales will fly to India for the exercise.





Exercise Varuna, a bilateral drill held between the Indian and French navies, will be conducted later this year. During this exercise, there will likely be a “distinct tri-services” drill in order to enhance levels of interoperability.





Apart from these, the Indian and French air forces biennially conduct Exercise Garuda.





(With Agency Inputs)







