Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will set up an office in Kuala Lumpur to tap business opportunities in Malaysia and the entire Southeast Asian region, the PSU said in a statement on Thursday.





The new office is expected to help the public sector firm to explore business around Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) TEJAS and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30MKM and Hawk upgrades, as per HAL.





“It will reinforce the commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia,’‘ said a company communique.





According to HAL, the company had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia in October 2021 for the supply of 18 FLIT TEJASs against a global tender issued by RMAF.





The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities and TEJAS stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF, as per the release.





Further, being one of the largest producers of Russian-origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL has the capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for the Su-30MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the release stated.





“HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) etc., have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future,’‘ the company stated.





HAL’s new office in Kuala Lumpur would take up the market promotion of the company’s range of products and services not only in Malaysia but also in the entire Southeast Asia. The office will also contribute to increasing the serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region, as per the PSU.





The MoU was signed by Ravi K, GM, TEJAS, HAL and Major Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia in the presence of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. B N Reddy, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and others were present on the occasion.







