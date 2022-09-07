



Mumbai: Taragiri, the third Stealth frigate under the Indian Navy's Project 17A is all set to get launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) on September 11. The development of the vessel is being viewed as a milestone in the government's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. According to the details shared by MDL, the indigenous component in Taragiri is 75 per cent.





"The ship will be integrated with a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery sourced from major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs. Indigenization efforts received a renewed thrust with the ‘Make in India' policy," MDL said in a press release.





Taragiri's keel was laid on September 10, 2020 and the delivery is expected by August 2025. Weighing 3510 ton, Taragiri has been designed by Indian Navy's in-house Bureau of Naval Design.





Taragiri: The Lethal Platform





According to the details shared by the manufacturer, the vessel is about 150 metre long and 18 metre wide and is propelled by a combination of two gas turbines and two diesel engines. Taragiri can achieve a maximum speed of 28 knots at a displacement of 6670 ton.





Taragiri will be fitted with supersonic surface-to-surface missile system which will make it a lethal platform against the enemy warships. The vertical launch and long range surface to air missile system mounted on the vessel will counter the threat of incoming enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles. In what adds more teeth to the platform, two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability.





"An SRGM Gun will enable her to provide effective naval gunfire support. Indigenously developed triple tube light weight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers will add punch to the ship’s anti-submarine capability," the manufacturer said.







