



New Delhi: Pakistan has sent a two-member delegation to attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly meeting, which began in New Delhi today.





The participation of the Pakistani delegation comes despite high tensions between the two countries. The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.





"The 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18-21. The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising of Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus, and Senior police officers," the PMO said in a statement.





According to PMO, the Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.





India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.





The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, PMO said. Union Home Minister, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, and Secretary General Jurgen Stock, CBI Director will also be present on the occasion.





Delegations from 195 countries will be attending the event. PM Modi will inaugurate the Assembly while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21.





The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.







