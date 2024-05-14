



Bharat Forge is making strides in the defence sector. They are currently developing a light tank under 25 tons for the Indian Army’s future requirements. This initiative is part of their broader focus on defence exports and reducing dependence on imported parts by 2030. The company is also setting up a new factory in Jejuri, Pune district, which will be dedicated to producing vehicles like the M4, which the Indian Army has shown great interest in, according to a report by TOI.





In terms of technology and innovation, Bharat Forge is leveraging its own intellectual property to create new weapons systems. This approach is significant as it differs from other defence companies that may rely on external technology for product assembly. With an order book of ₹5,000 crore, 80% of which is for exports, Bharat Forge is positioning itself as a key player in the defence export market.





The development of this light tank aligns with the Indian Army’s evolving needs and represents a significant opportunity for domestic defence companies to contribute to the nation’s self-reliance in defence capabilities.





(Our Bureau)







