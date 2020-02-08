



Lucknow: Many new systems are being exhibited at the ongoing DefExpo in Lucknow. One of them is a robot developed by DRDO that could be available to the Indian Air Force in the near future, which can easily defuse a 1,000 kg bomb. The requirement for such a robot was felt after the heightened security situation in the country and after post Balakot strike situation.





After the successful IAF airstrikes on Balakot against terror targets, Pakistani Air Force in retaliation tried to attack Indian armed forces installations, but IAF fighter jets confronted them in the air, the PAF pilots in panic dropped the bombs and scurried away after IAF's strong and effective response, the army faced an uphill task to diffuse these bombs. The bombs that Pakistan had dropped did not explode, under such circumstances these robots would help the armed forces to diffuse them. The Air Force is slated to acquire these unique hi-tech robots soon. According to sources, the decision to buy these robots for the Indian Air Force has not been decided yet, but it seems to be inevitable. Several trials have been done by DRDO and on behalf of the Air Force. The robots are being exhibited at the ongoing Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow.









Speaking on this, DRDO scientist Alok Mukherjee said that, 'We have conducted many trials of this robot with the Indian Air Force, practically diffusing bombs on several occasions'.





These robots will be controlled remotely and no human intervention would be required to carry out such operations.





Our Bureau



