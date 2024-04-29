

The Greek government is selling Lavrio, Patras, and Alexandroupolis to India, which is building its own economic corridor

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Estimates suggest that by 2030, it could be the third largest, behind only the US and China, surpassing Japan and Germany, reported Greek City Times.

Running at high growth rates, 6.3% per year, and taking advantage of its huge human capital, which for the first time surpassed that of China, analysts estimate that by the end of the decades, it could even double its GDP.





In this context, India seeks to build its own modern economic corridor, an initiative similar to China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” The plan envisages a corridor for transporting products from land and sea that will reach the Middle East and then, through the Mediterranean, end up in Central and Northern Europe.









A key stop on this route could be Greece, and India’s opportunity arises from the Greek government’s intention to put three important Greek ports under the hammer.





These are the port of Lavrio, the port of Alexandroupolis and Patras. The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) is preparing for the three tenders and attracting investors.





According to iEidiseis, the ports in question were also presented to the Indians during the business mission led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India.





Regarding the port of Lavrio, the tender process was opened at the beginning of March and foresaw the sale of 50%+1 of the Lavrio Port Organisation.





The developments with the port of Alexandroupoli also have a geopolitical dimension, as it is a point of great strategic importance.





It is recalled that the previous tender process was aborted due to the war in Ukraine, even though it had reached the final phase of submitting binding offers. After the Russian invasion, the Greek government—and under the recommendations of the Western allies—wanted to re-evaluate all the parameters for its sale.





Finally, the port of Patras is the next one being prepared for exploitation by TAIPED, which is currently planning the process for attracting investors.





(With Inputs From Greek News Agencies)







