



The chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad Maulana Masood Azhar has released a message to its top commanders to avoid Allopathic treatment and instead rely on Unani medicines. Azhar, undergoing treatment for renal issues, apprehends Allopathic doctors could be compromised by Indian agencies to eliminate him.





Azhar has masterminded a series of terror attacks against India including the Pathankot airbase attack and Pulwama suicide bombing.





In a message released on Wednesday, Azhar has claimed that Muslims are virtually being administered poison in the name of Allopathic medicines. Unani medicines were most healthy which are being consumed from the times of the Prophet, Azhar exhorted his cohorts urging them to rely on the traditional form of medicine for treatment of various ailments.





The message indicates that the terror mastermind is apprehensive of the Indian agencies which he suspects were behind him to eliminate him without using any force or arms.





Sources said that the JeM boss is suspicious of even Pakistani military doctors for the continuing treatment of his failed renal surgery due to his apprehension that even the uniformed medical professionals could be susceptible to getting compromised by Indian agencies.





Earlier, reports had speculated that Indian agencies had sought to infiltrate Pakistani military medical corps to target Azhar following a series of attacks on defence installations in India including at Uri and Pathankot besides killing 40 CRPF personnel last year after an explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into a bus of a paramilitary convoy on February 14 last year at Pulwama.





The Pulwama attack propelled India to carry out an air raid at suicide bomber training facility of Jaish at Balakot.





A number of terrorists eliminated in strikes by the allied forces have been trailed back to doctors. Even Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden was compromised by a doctor who managed to secure his DNA sample in the garb of conducting polio survey.





The DNA sample was matched with that of his kin which led to a confirmation of his identity. Following this, the US Navy Seal conducted a clandestine operation in Laden’s hideout at Abottabad in Pakistan in May 2011 and killed him.







