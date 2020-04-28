



Technologies based on immunological detection, gene amplification being offered to private industry for development





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has adapted two more technologies developed for bio-warfare applications for detection of COVID-19 in humans.





DRDO sources said two technologies based on immunological detection and gene amplification are being offered to the private industry for development and fast-tracking commercial production.





This is in addition to technology and specifications for a host of other items made available to the industry by DRDO to help in the fight against COVID-19.





According to a senior scientist, the immunological detection technology for COVID-19 is based on the detection of certain types of antibodies present in the human bodies by using antigens.





An antigen is a toxin or other foreign substance which induces an immune response in the body, especially the production of antibodies. The SARS-CoV-2 antibodies present in the human test sample binds to the antigens and the reaction is then analysed through scientific processes to determine the presence of the virus.





The other technology is the “reverse transcription loop mediated isothermal amplification,” which scientists say, is a new generation innovative procedure that detects genomic viral RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) in human samples.





DRDO has listed over 43 items designed and developed by it that can be adapted or modified for use in the fight against COVID-19 and are open for manufacture by the private industry. These include personal protection gear, virus detection and neutralisation items, shelters, sanitisers and safety gadgets and medical equipment.







