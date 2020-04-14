



New Delhi: The spread of the Coronavirus pandemic has forced the Indian government to impose a nationwide lockdown. Since trading ground to a halt along with people's regular day-to-day lives, the government has announced a relief fund of over $2 billion to tackle the crisis.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday joined other prominent industrialists and donated a significant sum of INR 50 million ($655,415) to a non-profit organisation called "GiveIndia".





Headquartered in India’s tech-hub Bangalore, GiveIndia is an online donation platform that aims to channel and provide resources to credible non-governmental organisations across the country.





The organisation took to Twitter to thank the Indian-American tech mogul for his contribution. Google also earlier donated the same amount to GiveIndia which aims to keep the cash flowing for needy Indians, who do not have access to digital modes of transactions.





​Anupama Venugopal Nadella, the wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also donated INR 20 million ($262,000) to Telangana state chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao.





At present, India-based Tata Trusts and Groups have pledged $1.96 billion, the highest contribution in India so far.





Industrialist Azim Premji, the chairman of Indian multinational corporation Wipro also contributed a hefty amount of INR 10 billion ($134 million) through his philanthropic arm, the Azim Premji Foundation.





The financial aid being contributed to India at this critical hour via different mediums will be used to boost the country's healthcare system and help the needier sections of Indian society including farmers, daily wage workers, and odd-job doers.





The Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in China in December 2019, quickly spread worldwide, infecting over 1.8 million people globally and resulting in the deaths of over 114,000 patients.





India has recorded a total of 9,152 positive cases of COVID-19, along with 308 deaths.







