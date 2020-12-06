



Gen Rawat said Indian Navy's support to nations in neighbourhood and areas beyond for humanitarian support and in particular during COVID-19 pandemic deserves special mention





New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has conveyed his felicitations and best wishes on Navy Day. He said the role of the Indian Navy in the domination of Indian Ocean Region necessitates a strong navy.





Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial on Navy Day.





December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day every year to commemorate the decisive naval action by Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which contributed to India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.







