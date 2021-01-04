



RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy drone that violated Pakistan’s airspace by intruding 500 meters inside Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control (LoC).





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops shot down the Indian spying quadcopter on Saturday in Chakothi Sector along the LoC.





Similarly, on January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was also shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along the LoC.





Earlier in the year 2020, Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters for violating Pakistan’s airspace.





In a press release issued on last Wednesday, the ISPR said that Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian Army quadcopter in the Hotspring Sector across the LoC.





The quadcopter had come 100 meters inside its own territory, the ISPR said. “The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein own troops shot down the quad-copter,” the military’s media wing said.





In the wake of recent Indian provocations leading to exchanges of fire between Pakistan and India, these airspace violations through spy drones are exacerbating tensions between the two countries and raising fears of further escalation. While such advances from India are an open violation of established norms and existing air agreements between the two countries, they are also indicative of use of the increased drone technology along the LoC.





Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that India and its Modi-led government should be aware that the Pakistan Army is fully capable of retaliating against its enemy.





He added that the violation by arrival of Indian spy drones on Chakoti sector is reprehensible, the continuous violation of international borders has exposed the Hindutva mentality and the Pakistan Army has once again chewed up the enemy by taking timely action.





In a tweet on Sunday, Aleem said that Indian shelling on innocent and unarmed civilians is also a violation of international principles and it seems that the Modi government has not learned any lesson from the mockery of February 2019.





He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that the Indian Army conducts such “false operations” to cover up its internal weaknesses has proved to be correct, but it should not be misunderstood because such clever tactics are being used to divert attention from the Kashmir atrocities.





He added that they cannot avoid responsibility from this long-standing issue. Aleem further said that Indian hand is also behind the anti-national activities taking place in different parts of Pakistan, especially in Baluchistan, which is aimed at weakening our homeland.





He said that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of PM Imran and the enemy will never succeed in its nefarious aims.







