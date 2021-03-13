



The vaccine initiative will see them developed in US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan, US and Australia





Quad leaders will explore building on the vaccine supply chain initiative at their maiden summit on Friday to develop similar initiatives for other sectors in the Indo-Pacific region. The resilient supply chain for vaccines was put in place by India, Japan and Australia last year.





The most significant among deliverables envisaged for the summit will be the vaccine initiative and Quad will explore to expand and build resilient supply chain initiatives in other sectors, people connected to the summit told ET. The summit will see exchange of views on recovery from the pandemic, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change too.





The vaccine initiative will see them developed in US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan, US and Australia. The initiative will see manufacturing capacity added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region. “It will not impinge on India’s existing manufacturing capacities,” one of the persons connected to the summit said.





Pooling of individual capacities and strengths by Quad countries is aimed at expediting global vaccine delivery. It will help bridge the supply gap, focus on the region and give momentum to efforts to contain the pandemic. India’s role in the Quad vaccine initiative will project and re-inforce its credentials as a trusted, reliable manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines. It will strengthen India’s standing as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, as a critical node in global health supply chains.





The four heads of government will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India’s approach was enunciated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2018. Inclusiveness, openness and ASEAN centrality and unity lie at the heart of India’s Indo-Pacific vision. The region from eastern shores of Africa to the west coast of the American continents will be engaged more vigorously through doctrine of Sagar: Security and Growth for All in the Region.







