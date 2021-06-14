



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a 500-bed COVID Hospital at Khonmoh, Srinagar.





Funded by the PM Cares fund, this centrally air-conditioned hospital with both cooling and heating facility has been set-up and functional in a short span of 17 days.





Covid Hospital in Srinagar





Of the 500 beds all of which are provided with oxygen, 125 are ICU beds with ventilators, of which 25 are exclusively reserved for children.





Continuous oxygen supply is being provided through 62 KL Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks.





A control centre with Wi-Fi, CCTVs and helpline number has been established for proper monitoring and hospital management through modern system software.





Special arrangements have been made to accommodate around 150 personnel at the hospital, with a separate block for doctors and medical staff. The hospital also has proper fire exits, parking facility for vehicles and a separate steel structure shed for a mortuary.





Earlier this month, the DRDO has setup another similar Covid hospital in the valley. Located in Bhagvati Nagar in Jammu, the hospital with 500 beds and 125 ICU beds is operational and treating Covid patients.







