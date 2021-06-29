



The enhanced range versions were tested from a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) on Friday. The indigenously developed Pinaka rocket was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur





Nellore: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired an enhanced range 122 mm calibre rocket and the indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the Odisha coast in the last two days.





According to a statement from the DRDO, the enhanced range versions were tested from a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) on Friday. Four rockets were test-fired with full instrumentation and they met all mission objectives. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets 45 km away. These will replace the 122mm Grad rockets.





Approximately, 25 enhanced Pinaka rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different distances.





All flight articles of the two rockets were tracked by range instruments including telemetry, radar and the electro optical tracking system deployed by ITR & Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).





They were developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO officials and the industry for the success. DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.







