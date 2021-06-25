



DRDO's facility in Pune called Armament Research and Development Establishment or ARDE has developed a canopy severance system for combat aircrafts mainly TEJAS aircraft in India. Take a look at the details below.





Canopy Severance System (CSS): Why In The News?





India has its own canopy severance system (CSS) that has been developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, DRDO in association with High Energy Material Research Laboratory. It has been indigenously developed for LCA Tejas and Trainer Aircraft, HJT-36 and HTT-40.





What Is A Canopy Severance System?



