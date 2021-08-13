



During the 12th Corps Commander-level meeting held recently, India and China had reached an agreement to disengage in the Gogra Heights, which has been one of the friction points between the two countries for more than a year.





The disengagement between India and China in the Gogra Heights area of eastern Ladakh has been completed and both sides are back to their permanent bases, the government said on Thursday.





During the 12th Corps Commander-level meeting held recently, India and China had reached an agreement to disengage in the Gogra Heights, which has been one of the friction points between the two countries for more than a year.





Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson said the landform in the Gogra Heights area has been "restored by both sides to pre-standoff period".





"You would have seen the detailed press releases issued regarding the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks and on disengagement in the area of Gogra. The disengagement process at that area has been completed and troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases," the spokesperson said.







