Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is considering proposals for collaborations and cooperation in space research with more countries through joint experiments and creating platforms for inflow of expertise.





In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, the Minister informed that building of satellites, development of science instruments for earth observation, space science, and planetary exploration; new propulsion technologies; sharing of satellite data; human spaceflight support, space situational awareness, training and capacity building in space technology applications are some of the specific areas in which collaboration and cooperation could be possible in future.





Dr Jitendra Singh said, as part of the space sector reforms, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is created to ensure greater participation of private sector in space activities. He said while ISRO will largely focus on developing newer technologies, undertaking technology demonstrator missions, first-of-its kind satellites, space science missions, human space flights while ensuring continuity of missions to cater to national imperatives, New Space India Limited (NSIL) is entrusted with the realization operational satellites, launch vehicles and services.







