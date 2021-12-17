

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel carry the casket containing mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bangalore, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.









Singh died yesterday at Command Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries in the Coonoor IAF helicopter crash. (PTI Photo)









Retired Col P K Singh, father of late Group Captain Varun Singh, pays tribute to the mortal remains of his son during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bangalore. (PTI Photo)









Family and friends pay tribute to the mortal remains of late Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station, in Bangalore. (PTI Photo)









Armed forces personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of late Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station. (PTI Photo)









Karnataka Governor Thwar Chand Gehlot pasy tribute late Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station. (PTI Photo)









Friends and relatives console family members of late Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station. (PTI Photo)









Geetanjali Singh and Aradhya, the family members of late Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station, in Bangalore. (PTI Photo)









Uma Singh, Geetanajali Singh and Aradhya Singh, family members of late Group Captain Varun Singh, pay tribute to his mortal remains during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bangalore. (PTI Photo)









Relatives and family members pay tribute near the mortal remains of late Group Captain Varun Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bangalore.







