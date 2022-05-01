

Admiral Karambir Singh said the situation is being monitored through "mission-based" deployments

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met with Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari and the visiting American commander discussed a wide range of matters, including collaborative training and exercises.





Admiral Aquilino was in India for the Raisina Dialogue, the country’s largest foreign policy and geo-economics gathering.





He met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday.





According to the Army, Gen Naravane and Admiral Aquilino talked about methods to strengthen mutual defence ties.





Officials said Admiral Aquilino discussed security problems in the Indo-Pacific and the ramifications of the Ukraine crisis for regional security with Gen Naravane and Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari.





The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) is the country’s oldest and largest combatant command, in charge of all US military operations in the Indo-Pacific.





Earlier this month, Defence Minister Singh paid a visit to the INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii.



