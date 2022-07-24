



Bunkers being built in border belts since May





Indian security agencies have informed the government that a Chinese construction company had set up its office in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was controlling work being executed in areas adjoining Muzaffarabad and Athmuqam.





The company had been renovating bunkers and building new ones since May, the agencies said. Chinese firms have carried out construction in PoK in the past too, but it’s the first time such a project has been undertaken right at the LoC. The area fell under Pakistan army 32 division in Kel sector abutting PoK’s Neelum valley. The sites have been camouflaged, something done in the past too.





Beijing had earlier sent its men and machines to Pakistani soil opposite Bikaner in Rajasthan when a forward airbase was upgraded and more than 350 stone bunkers and border outposts were refurbished. The justification for the rising Chinese presence has centred around the “threats” to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Chinese nationals working on various projects.







