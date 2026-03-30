



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making significant strides in Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), positioning the nation among a select group of global powers with advanced laser capabilities.





The recent successful field trials of the 30 kW IDD&IS MK-IIA system mark a pivotal achievement in countering drone swarms at ranges up to 5 km.





Developed by the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), the IDD&IS MK-IIA underwent rigorous testing in April 2025 at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. This vehicle-mountable laser weapon demonstrated exceptional efficacy against unmanned aerial systems (UAS), including swarms, fixed-wing drones, and surveillance sensors.









The system's hard-kill mechanism induces rapid heating, leading to structural failure in targets. Operating at an effective range of 3.5 to 5 km, it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional interceptor missiles, neutralising threats without expending expensive ordnance.





With trials concluded successfully, the 30 kW variant has received clearance for Transfer of Technology (ToT) to Indian industry partners. This move accelerates indigenous production and deployment, aligning with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The DRDO's laser weapon lineage traces back to the earlier IDD&IS MK-I, a 2 kW system known as the D4 counter-UAS platform. Already in production, it has been deployed operationally, providing foundational experience for subsequent iterations.





Building on this, the IDD&IS MK-II at 10 kW has completed its ToT agreement and is transitioning to full-scale production. These systems form a progressive power-scaling ladder, enhancing India's layered counter-UAS defences.





Looking ahead, the IDD&IS MK-III, rated at 50 kW, is currently under development. This upgrade promises extended range and potency against more resilient threats, further bolstering tactical response options.





At the high end of the spectrum lies the ambitious 300 kW Surya project, a classified endeavour shrouded in secrecy. Designed to engage fast-moving aerial targets and even missiles, Surya incorporates scalable technologies capable of reaching megawatt-class outputs.





Key features across the IDD&IS family include precise targeting algorithms optimised for drone swarms and radar sensors. The weapons excel in scenarios demanding rapid, repeated engagements, where kinetic interceptors may falter due to saturation attacks.





Land-based vehicle integration remains the priority, enabling mobile deployment along borders and sensitive installations. Ongoing efforts aim to adapt these systems for airborne platforms, expanding operational flexibility.





Beyond lasers, DRDO's DEW portfolio encompasses high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulse technologies. These complementary systems address diverse threats, from electronic disruption to physical destruction.





In regional contexts, such as countering proliferation of low-cost drones by adversarial neighbours, these weapons provide a strategic edge. Their low cost-per-shot—mere pence compared to missile intercepts—ensures sustainability in prolonged conflicts.





The ToT phase for MK-IIA underscores DRDO's maturing ecosystem, involving private firms. This fosters a robust supply chain for serial production.





Field trials at Kurnool validated the system's atmospheric propagation and thermal bloom management, critical for real-world efficacy. Drones were downed consistently, affirming reliability under operational stresses.





As India faces escalating UAS threats from state and non-state actors, DRDO's DEW advancements enhance multi-domain superiority. Integration with existing air defence networks, such as those featuring Akash and MRSAM, creates formidable kill webs.





The Surya system's potential to counter ballistic missiles hints at strategic implications. Scalable to MW levels, it could redefine anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) postures in the Indian Ocean region.





CHESS's role as the lead agency highlights DRDO's specialised labs driving high-energy physics applications. Collaborations with academic institutions ensure cutting-edge beam control and power conditioning.





Power supply remains a cornerstone challenge, addressed through solid-state lasers and compact generators. Vehicle-mounted variants draw from hybrid electric drives, minimising logistical footprints.





Engagement timelines are impressively short: detection to destruction occurs in seconds, outpacing human-in-the-loop responses for swarm scenarios. AI-assisted cueing from radars accelerates this cycle.





Export potential looms large, with ToT enabling licensed production for allies under India's defence diplomacy. Nations grappling with drone insurgencies may seek these systems. Environmental resilience testing confirms operability in diverse Indian terrains, from Himalayan heights to coastal humidity. This versatility suits the subcontinent's varied threat landscape.





The suite's evolution reflects lessons from global peers like the US's HELIOS and Israel's Iron Beam, adapted to indigenous needs. Yet, DRDO's rapid progression— from 2 kW to 300 kW in years—signals unique acceleration.





Deployment timelines suggest MK-IIA units fielded by 2027, with MK-III following suit. Surya's timeline remains classified, likely synchronised with Gaganyaan-era space defence imperatives.





DRDO's DEW odyssey fortifies India's asymmetric warfare posture, deterring aggression through technological over match.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







