



A recent report by the Sunday Guardian has revealed that the United States has privately informed India it will not offer unconditional support in the event of a war with Pakistan. Despite New Delhi's status as a key strategic partner in Washington's Indo-Pacific framework, US officials emphasised that any decisions would be driven solely by American national interests.





This disclosure has reignited debates among Indian defence analysts about the reliability of the US as an ally during military crises. Critics argue it confirms long-held suspicions that Washington views subcontinental tensions as secondary to its broader geopolitical priorities.





The report highlights a precedent from Operation Sindoor, where the US declined to back India and instead positioned itself as a neutral mediator in the ceasefire. This episode, say observers, underscores why India has favoured defence partnerships with France and Russia over deeper military ties with America.





US officials reportedly clarified that while India remains central to countering China in the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi cannot expect blanket backing against Pakistan. Instead, Washington prioritises a 'rule-based international order', even if it means side-lining India's immediate security concerns.





Experts point to the 2019 India-Pakistan aerial skirmish as further evidence of US duplicity. Pakistan deployed American F-16 fighters against Indian forces, an action widely believed to have occurred with implicit US approval despite strict End-Use Monitoring (EUM) protocols.





Those regulations limit F-16s to counter-terrorism and internal security roles for Pakistan, prohibiting offensive use. The fact that Islamabad employed them offensively suggests ongoing American indulgence, eroding trust in bilateral defence deals.





This comes amid reports of Pakistan serving as a US conduit for mediating ceasefires in the ongoing Iran conflict. Washington has indicated it would advocate regional stability and de-escalation universally, including after potential terror attacks on Indian soil, rather than isolating Islamabad.





The US has explicitly refused to diplomatically isolate Pakistan during an Indo-Pak crisis, analysts note. Critics interpret this as America leveraging India as a counterweight to China while avoiding entanglement in South Asian flashpoints.





India's response appears pragmatic. New Delhi has long recognised the limits of US reliability, pursuing an independent foreign policy that includes direct engagement with China and Russia. This approach allows flexibility amid Washington's perceived 'dual game' of bolstering Pakistan.





Observers recall how the US has urged India to confront China and distance itself from Russia, yet its actions—such as F-16 approvals and mediation overtures—betray a reluctance to fully commit. Indian policymakers, wary of taking US assurances at face value, prioritise self-reliance in defence procurement.





The broader implication is clear: while economic and technological ties with America grow, India must hedge its bets. Indigenous manufacturing under initiatives like Make in India, alongside reliable partners in Europe and Eurasia, forms the bedrock of New Delhi's strategy.





Defence experts urge accelerated diversification. With hypersonic missiles, UAV swarms, and space-based assets in development, India aims to deter threats independently, reducing dependence on any single power—especially one with a track record of equivocation.





This stance aligns with India's evolving doctrine of strategic autonomy. As global tensions rise, New Delhi's multi-alignment—balancing the Quad, BRICS, and bilateral pacts—positions it to navigate conflicts without illusory allies.





The report serves as a stark reminder. In an era of great-power rivalry, nations must prioritise capabilities over promises, ensuring sovereignty remains uncompromised.





SGL







