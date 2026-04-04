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The recent foundation stone laying ceremony for a Large Cavitation Tunnel at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam marks a significant milestone for India’s defence infrastructure.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed the honours at the Defence Research and Development Organisation facility, ushering in a new era for indigenous maritime research.





This state-of-the-art installation is designed to provide the Indian Navy with unparalleled testing capabilities, reducing the historical dependence on foreign facilities for critical validation of naval hardware.





The primary function of the Large Cavitation Tunnel is to simulate the high-speed underwater environments that vessels encounter at sea.





By studying cavitation—the formation of vapour bubbles in a liquid caused by rapid changes in pressure—researchers can significantly improve the design of propulsion systems.





This facility allows for the rigorous testing of equipment, systems, and sub-systems under controlled conditions, ensuring that they meet the stringent requirements of modern naval warfare.





A major focus of the research conducted at this new facility will be the enhancement of stealth technology.





The Minister emphasised that the tunnel would enable focused efforts on noise reduction, which is a vital component for the survivability of submarines and surface ships. By refining how propellers and hulls interact with water, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory aims to produce quieter, more efficient vessels that are harder for adversaries to detect.





The establishment of this facility is viewed as a foundational backbone for the future of Indian naval engineering. It aligns with the national objective of achieving technological self-reliance, or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, by ensuring that the entire lifecycle of a naval asset—from initial design to final testing—can be managed within domestic borders. This shift is expected to accelerate development timelines and foster a more robust domestic defence ecosystem.





During his visit, Rajnath Singh was briefed on various ongoing programmes by the Chairman of the DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat. The Minister toured the Seakeeping and Manoeuvring Basin, where he observed a diverse array of advanced underwater systems. These included sophisticated torpedoes, naval mines, and decoys, highlighting the breadth of technology currently being developed to protect India's maritime interests.





A particularly noteworthy segment of the visit involved a live demonstration of autonomous underwater vehicles. A swarm of man-portable AUVs was showcased, illustrating India’s progress in autonomous maritime operations. These technologies represent the next generation of underwater warfare, focusing on future-ready systems that can operate with minimal human intervention in complex environments.





The visit also served as an opportunity to inspect spin-off technologies developed by the Naval Systems Materials cluster labs following Operation Sindoor.





These innovations demonstrate how military research can yield vital products for broader applications, further justifying the investment in high-end laboratory infrastructure.





The Defence Minister’s presence underscored the government's commitment to integrating the efforts of academia, industry, and young researchers into the national security apparatus.





IANS







