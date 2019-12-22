



New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday trashed claims on social media that it had captured territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).





Throughout the day, social media was abuzz with talk that the Indian Army had opened the fence on the Line of Control (LoC) and captured territory in PoK, but the army termed it propaganda by Pakistan agencies.





"A lot of misinformation is being spread about Indian side like opening up the LoC fence or capturing a village in PoK. All this is fake news spread by Pakistani agencies as part of their agenda," an Indian Army source said.







