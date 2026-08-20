US Ambassador Sergio Gor made his first standalone visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam in 2025.





He met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar and described Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India.





Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gor praised the security efforts undertaken by the Union Territory administration and the Centre to make the region safer.





He signalled that Washington may re-evaluate its current Level 4 “do not travel” advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, hinting at a possible downgrade.





Gor said that he was thrilled to visit the region, calling it an incredibly beautiful place. He emphasised that the meeting with the Chief Minister was warm and cordial, and that follow-ups would be taken back to Washington and New Delhi to build the relationship further.





The envoy noted that incredible steps had been taken to improve safety in Jammu and Kashmir. He explained that the United States regularly re-evaluates its travel warnings and while no announcement could be made immediately, the progress achieved would be considered in future reviews.





He added that Jammu and Kashmir is a beautiful area that many Americans would enjoy visiting, highlighting the opportunities that exist in tourism and other sectors.





Following the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, expressing appreciation for the engagement. He said that discussions focused on widening and deepening ties between Jammu and Kashmir and the United States, particularly in tourism, horticulture, and the new economy. He expressed eagerness to continue the dialogue.





Ambassador Gor also posted on X, noting his appreciation for the opportunity to meet Omar Abdullah and learn more about his priorities. He confirmed that discussions centred on deepening economic collaboration and creating mutually beneficial opportunities.





Earlier in the day, before the envoy’s arrival, Omar Abdullah had expressed readiness to interact with Gor. He stressed that governance in Jammu and Kashmir remains a domestic matter and external entities hold no jurisdiction over local affairs.





The Chief Minister stated that it was not his habit to complain about local issues to foreign ambassadors, emphasising that problems in Jammu and Kashmir would be resolved by the government in India, not by Washington.





He reiterated that he would speak to Gor about Jammu and Kashmir but maintained that regional matters are strictly internal.





This visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, reflecting both Washington’s interest in reviewing its travel advisory and Srinagar’s emphasis on strengthening economic and cultural ties while asserting domestic jurisdiction.





ANI







