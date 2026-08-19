



DRDO and the Indian Air Force will conduct carriage and release flight trials of the indigenous PGB-500 precision-guided bombs from the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft during September and October 2026, marking a significant step in expanding India’s precision strike capability.





These trials are expected to validate integration, aerodynamic stability, and release accuracy of the new bomb system.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been working on a family of precision-guided bombs to strengthen India’s strike arsenal. The PGB-500 belongs to the heavier class of guided munitions, designed to deliver a 500 kg warhead with high accuracy against fortified and strategic targets. It is part of a broader effort to indigenise aerial weapons and reduce reliance on imported systems.





The upcoming trials will involve carriage tests where the Su-30MKI will fly with the bomb mounted on its pylons to assess aerodynamic loads, drag, and aircraft handling.





These will be followed by release trials to evaluate safe separation, trajectory stability, and guidance accuracy. Such trials are critical to ensure that the bomb can be deployed operationally without compromising aircraft safety or mission effectiveness.





The Su-30MKI, already the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet, has been progressively integrated with advanced indigenous weapons including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Astra air-to-air missiles.





The addition of the PGB-500 will further enhance its role as a multi-role strike platform capable of precision engagement in both conventional and network-centric warfare scenarios.





The PGB-500 is expected to feature advanced guidance systems, likely incorporating GPS/INS navigation with terminal homing options. This will allow the weapon to achieve high accuracy even in contested environments. Its warhead configuration is optimised for penetration and blast effects, making it suitable for destroying hardened bunkers, command centres, and enemy infrastructure.





The trials scheduled for September and October 2026 will be conducted jointly by DRDO and the IAF at designated test ranges. These will mark the transition of the bomb from development to operational evaluation. Once cleared, the PGB-500 will be inducted into service, adding a new dimension to India’s precision strike capability.





This development aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation program, which emphasises indigenous design and production of advanced weapon systems. It also reflects the global trend of integrating precision-guided munitions onto fourth-generation fighters to extend their relevance in modern warfare.





The successful integration of the PGB-500 will complement other indigenous efforts such as the Astra MK-III 'Gandiva' missile and the Rudram series of air-launched weapons. Together, these systems will provide the IAF with a versatile arsenal capable of addressing diverse operational requirements ranging from air dominance to deep strike missions.





The trials will also demonstrate the maturity of India’s defence industrial base, with DRDO collaborating closely with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and private industry partners to deliver advanced munitions. The PGB-500 is expected to be produced domestically, ensuring supply chain resilience and cost efficiency.





With these trials, India moves closer to achieving self-reliance in precision strike weapons, reinforcing its deterrence posture and operational flexibility in the region.





Agencies







