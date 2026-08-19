



Russia has reportedly offered India a rapid package of eight Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighters, paired with the advanced R-77M beyond-visual-range missile capable of engagements up to 200 km, Times of India reported





This proposal is positioned as a stopgap to bridge India’s stealth gap against China and Pakistan while the indigenous AMCA program remains years away from service.





India rejected the earlier Indo-Russian fifth-generation fighter project, but Moscow has never abandoned efforts to re-enter the Indian market. The latest reports suggest Russia has floated a smaller, immediate proposition: eight Su-57E stealth fighters, accompanied by the R-77M missile.





This missile, known as Izdeliye 180, features an active electronically scanned array seeker and a dual-pulse rocket motor, enabling long-range manoeuvrability and sustained speed during terminal engagement. Publicly cited ranges reach approximately 200 km, making it a significant leap over earlier R-77 variants.





The reported package of eight aircraft represents roughly half a squadron. While not yet an announced procurement decision by India, the offer is official within Russia’s broader Su-57E push. President Vladimir Putin has publicly reinforced Moscow’s readiness to jointly produce the aircraft and extend extensive technology cooperation.





Russian technical teams have already held discussions on Indian manufacturing, including inspections of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facilities, which previously supported Su-30MKI production.





Moscow’s timing is deliberate. China already operates the J-20 stealth fighter and is testing sixth-generation prototypes, while Pakistan is expected to induct the J-35. India’s squadron strength has fallen to around 30, far below the required 40 to counter both adversaries.





Current fleets include Su-30MKI, Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29, many of which are ageing. India is working on inducting 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, but delays in engine supply from the United States remain a bottleneck.





The Su-57E proposal is framed as an interim bridge until AMCA matures, likely around 2035. A limited batch could provide India with immediate fifth-generation operational experience, allowing evaluation of stealth doctrine, sensor fusion, and electronic warfare integration.





However, it would also create another specialised ecosystem requiring separate training, maintenance, logistics, and weapons stocks. This raises concerns about duplication and competition with AMCA, potentially diverting resources from indigenous development.





Russia’s broader Su-57E campaign includes offers of larger deliveries—36 to 60 aircraft—alongside full technology transfer, radar source codes, electronic warfare frameworks, and even joint development of a two-seat Su-57D variant.





Such cooperation could accelerate India’s expertise in manned-unmanned teaming and next-generation combat concepts. Yet, the smaller eight-aircraft package appears designed as a low-commitment entry point, giving India operational exposure without binding it to a massive financial outlay.





Strategically, the Su-57E combined with the R-77M missile would provide India with a potent long-range air combat capability. The stealth aircraft’s reduced radar observability, internal weapons carriage, and advanced sensors, paired with a missile capable of 200 km engagements, could allow the Indian Air Force to conduct beyond-visual-range strikes while limiting adversary response time. This would directly counter China’s PL-15 missile-equipped J-20s and Pakistan’s expected stealth inductions.





Financially and politically, the decision remains complex. Accepting the package could strengthen Russia’s defence relevance in Asia and provide India with immediate deterrence.





Rejecting it would preserve focus on AMCA and avoid dependence on another foreign ecosystem. India must balance relations with Russia against deepening cooperation with Western suppliers, including France’s Rafale and potential U.S. offers of the F-35.





The proposal underscores how aerospace technology transfer has become a geopolitical instrument. For India, the choice is between short-term capability gains and long-term sovereignty in stealth warfare. The eight Su-57Es could be a useful bridge, but they risk creating another costly parallel ecosystem that competes with AMCA.





Agencies







